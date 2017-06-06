[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Tippy dos Santos
MANILA, Philippines – Tippy dos Santos is coming to Rappler Live Jam!
Tippy, an award-winning actress and singer, released her self-titled album in 2016, and has acted theater (Trumpets Playshop's Grease) and film (Yam Laranas' Abomination).
On Rappler Live Jam, Tippy is set to perform a few songs for us, including her latest single "Open Ended."
On Tuesday, June 6.