Tippy dos Santos is performing on Rappler Live Jam! Come through!

Published 7:03 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tippy dos Santos is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

Tippy, an award-winning actress and singer, released her self-titled album in 2016, and has acted theater (Trumpets Playshop's Grease) and film (Yam Laranas' Abomination).

On Rappler Live Jam, Tippy is set to perform a few songs for us, including her latest single "Open Ended."

Join us as we get to know Tippy on Tuesday, June 6.