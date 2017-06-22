Filipino-American singer-songwriter Jeremy Passion is coming back to Rappler to perform for Live Jam – watch him live here!

Published 8:14 PM, June 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy Passion is coming back to Rappler, this time for a session on Live Jam!

Jeremy is a Filipino who was born and raised in San Francisco, where he was deeply involved in music.

Since gaining recognition for his original songs “Lemonade” and “Well Done,” Jeremy has toured across America and internationally on his own and with many different artists.

Jeremy last visited Rappler in 2014, the year he had his first solo concert in the country.

Now, the Filipino-American singer is back and will be performing at Rappler HQ ahead of his June 23 concert at Teatrino Promenade.



Catch him live on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, June 22, by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com