Hear the songs from PETA's 'Caredivas' from the actors themselves! Tune in here!

Published 9:43 PM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of Caredivas is coming to Rappler HQ for Live Jam!

The Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) Caredivas is a musical about 5 transgender overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Israel who are care givers in the morning and drag queens at night.

The play runs from June 24 to July 30 every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the PETA Theater Center.

On Live Jam on Tuesday, July 4, Melvin Lee, Ron Alfonso, Eko Bacquial, and Joseph Madriaga will perform a few songs from the play and will talk to us about their charactes and experiences onstage.

Tune in by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com