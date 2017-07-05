Tune in to catch a glimpse of the hit Broadway musical, which is on a limited two-week run at Solaire

Published 5:45 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A Broadway extravaganza is coming to Rappler HQ for a special Live Jam this Wednesday, July 5.

Sister Act is a musical based on the '90s Hollywood comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg. It tells the story of an aspiring nightclub singer, Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is tucked away in a convent for protection. There, Deloris unleashes her disco sparkle, breathing new life into the church and the choir.

The musical features music by legendary composer Alan Menken, who has scored iconic musicals such as Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty and the Beast.

The play, presented by Ovation Productions, opened at the Theatre at Solaire on June 27, and will run until July 9.

Catch cast members Brandon Godfrey, Harry McEnerny, Jared Bedgood, and Moses Bernal as they talk about Sister Act and perform songs from the play.

Tune in by bookmarking this page or heading to fb.com/rapplerdotcom on Wednesday, July 5. – Rappler.com