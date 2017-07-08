WATCH: Inside Super Pop Con 2017
MANILA, Philippines – Fans flocked to the Mall of Asia arena to catch their favorite K-Pop acts at the Super Pop Con 2017 on Friday, July 7.
The concert was a gathering of K-Pop's rising stars: VIXX, B1A4, B.A.P, BTOB, B.I.G, Pentagon, and the first Filipina K-Pop idol, Kriesha Tiu.
Fans made sure to go early to catch their idols as they arrived.
At the same time, the stars enjoyed some down time backstage. Vixx’s Hyuk shared this video on his Instagram:
The boys of Pentagon opened the show.
The BTOB boys then took to the stage and hinted at a possible solo concert in Manila.
The Vixx members came on next, and joked around in between songs.
B1A4 had their fans chanting, and even received gifts thrown by audience members on stage.
Kriesha, who grew up in Cebu, went back to her roots and performed Bituin Escalante's “Kung Ako Nalang Sana,” during her set.
The B.I.G boys, all in white, delivered what the audience says was a “showstopping performance.” The group will be returning to Manila in September for a solo concert.
B.A.P then closed the show with a high-energy set.
Were you at Super Pop Con 2017? Let us know how it was in the comments below! – Rappler.com