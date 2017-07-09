The cast of 'The Glitter Trap' and director Joel Trinidad are performing a few songs from the musical on Live Jam! Watch them live here!

Published 10:49 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The cast of The Glitter Trap, along with director Joel Trinidad, is coming to Live Jam!

Repertory Philippines' The Glitter Trap stars a young cast, aged 11 to 17, who are set to bring Joel's lyrics and Jon Meer Vera Perez's music to life.

The musical is based on the novel by Barbara Brauner and James Iver Mattson, and follows middle school misfit Lacey Unger-Ware as she takes on the task of being a fairy godmother of the most popular girl in school.

The Glitter Trap will be staged on August 19 and 20 at PowerMac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Catch a sneak peek of The Glitter Trap on Live Jam! Tune in by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom on Monday, July 10 to catch it live. – Rappler.com