Basti Artadi and Radha are coming to Live Jam! Tune in here to watch!

Published 10:33 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Basti Artadi and Radha Cuadrado are coming to Rappler HQ for Live Jam!

After a successful facial surgery for a benign facial nerve tumor, Wolfgang vocalist Basti is now back onstage and ready to perform once again.

On the other hand, Radha Cuadrado of Kulay fame, has been pursuing a solo career, even joining The Voice of the Philippines season 1 in 2013.

The two are coming together for a joint concert in August, but before that, they're giving fans a taste of what to expect on Live Jam. Their concert will be held on August 5 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater.

Check out Basti and Radha on Live Jam on Thursday, July 20. Bookmark this page to watch them live or head over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom! – Rappler.com