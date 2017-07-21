The Linkin Park frontman died on July 20 of apparent suicide

Published 11:56 AM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The music industry was shellshocked at news of the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The 41-year-old musician was said to have committed suicide by hanging, according to reports. (READ: Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies at 41)

His bandmate, Linkin Park guitarist and vocalist Mike Shinoda confirmed the news saying, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell simply said, "Heartbroken."

Heartbroken — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, many of Bennington's friends and contemporaries in the industry expressed their grief and remembered their fallen friend on social media.

Mötley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx tweeted: "I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was… He was such a sweet and talented man... I feel so sad for his family, band mates, and fans."

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker posted a photo with Bennington:

Absolutely heartbroken.I'll cherish every time we hung out or rocked a stage together.Condolences & prayers to all. So sad#RIPCHESTER pic.twitter.com/3MAFaeEA95 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 20, 2017

Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams, whose band N*E*R*D toured with Linkin Park in 2008 said, “Chester…You and the guys all influenced an entire generation.”

Pop punk group Simple Plan posted on Instagram, saying they were "absolutely stunned and heartbroken at the news" and describing Bennington as "amazingly talented and always so kind, generous, and genuinely nice to us."

We are absolutely stunned and heartbroken by the news of Chester's passing. We had the pleasure and honor of sharing the stage with Chester and @linkinpark many times so this hits very close to home for us. He was so amazingly talented and always so kind, generous and genuinely nice to us. Thank you for your music and the hope and inspiration you gave to fans all over the world. We send our deepest condolences to your family, bandmates and the LP community worldwide. A post shared by Simple Plan (@simpleplan) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Chance the Rapper said: "RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences [to] his family and friends and Linkin Park"

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Rihanna shared a photo on Instagram, describing Bennington as a "vocal beast."

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Producer and host Ryan Seacrest described the news was "devastating," tweeting, "My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and Linkin Park. Such a tragic loss."

The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

Radio host Kevin Ryder called Bennington "kind" and "soft," saying he was "opposite the rage in his voice. He also fought. Drugs. Depression. Today a sweet soul lost that fight RIP.”

Chester Bennington was kind. Soft. Opposite the rage in his voice

He also fought.

Drugs. Depression.

Today a sweet soul lost that fight RIP pic.twitter.com/CsPr5iImPd — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) July 20, 2017

Pop rock band OneRepublic was heartbroken too, tweeting, "Oh dear God. Massive RIP to Chester Bennington of Linking Park, this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Dwayne Johnson tweeted, "So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much love, strength, and light to his family, kids, and Linkin Park ohana."

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

Producer and rapper Timbaland shared a photo of Bennington, with the caption, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Linkin Park and Chester's friends and family."

Actor Donnie Wahlberg said, "The first concert I took my oldest son to: Linkin Park. Chester Bennington was a genius and a gentleman. He inspired both of us. #RipChester"

The first concert I took my oldest son to: @linkinpark.#ChesterBennington was a genius & a gentleman. He inspired both of us.#RipChester — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 20, 2017

