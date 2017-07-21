Musicians, stars mourn death of Chester Bennington
MANILA, Philippines – The music industry was shellshocked at news of the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. The 41-year-old musician was said to have committed suicide by hanging, according to reports. (READ: Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies at 41)
His bandmate, Linkin Park guitarist and vocalist Mike Shinoda confirmed the news saying, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
Linkin Park bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell simply said, "Heartbroken."
Heartbroken— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 20, 2017
Meanwhile, many of Bennington's friends and contemporaries in the industry expressed their grief and remembered their fallen friend on social media.
Mötley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx tweeted: "I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was… He was such a sweet and talented man... I feel so sad for his family, band mates, and fans."
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker posted a photo with Bennington:
Absolutely heartbroken.I'll cherish every time we hung out or rocked a stage together.Condolences & prayers to all. So sad#RIPCHESTER pic.twitter.com/3MAFaeEA95— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 20, 2017
Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams, whose band N*E*R*D toured with Linkin Park in 2008 said, “Chester…You and the guys all influenced an entire generation.”
Chester... You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now,
Pop punk group Simple Plan posted on Instagram, saying they were "absolutely stunned and heartbroken at the news" and describing Bennington as "amazingly talented and always so kind, generous, and genuinely nice to us."
We are absolutely stunned and heartbroken by the news of Chester's passing. We had the pleasure and honor of sharing the stage with Chester and @linkinpark many times so this hits very close to home for us. He was so amazingly talented and always so kind, generous and genuinely nice to us. Thank you for your music and the hope and inspiration you gave to fans all over the world. We send our deepest condolences to your family, bandmates and the LP community worldwide.
Chance the Rapper said: "RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences [to] his family and friends and Linkin Park"
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
Rihanna shared a photo on Instagram, describing Bennington as a "vocal beast."
Producer and host Ryan Seacrest described the news was "devastating," tweeting, "My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and Linkin Park. Such a tragic loss."
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017
Radio host Kevin Ryder called Bennington "kind" and "soft," saying he was "opposite the rage in his voice. He also fought. Drugs. Depression. Today a sweet soul lost that fight RIP.”
Chester Bennington was kind. Soft. Opposite the rage in his voice— Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) July 20, 2017
He also fought.
Drugs. Depression.
Today a sweet soul lost that fight RIP pic.twitter.com/CsPr5iImPd
Pop rock band OneRepublic was heartbroken too, tweeting, "Oh dear God. Massive RIP to Chester Bennington of Linking Park, this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us."
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Dwayne Johnson tweeted, "So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much love, strength, and light to his family, kids, and Linkin Park ohana."
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
Producer and rapper Timbaland shared a photo of Bennington, with the caption, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Linkin Park and Chester's friends and family."
Our thoughts and prayers are with @linkinpark and Chester's friends and family. #RIPChester pic.twitter.com/45B0vMQZtP— Timbaland (@Timbaland) July 20, 2017
Actor Donnie Wahlberg said, "The first concert I took my oldest son to: Linkin Park. Chester Bennington was a genius and a gentleman. He inspired both of us. #RipChester"
The first concert I took my oldest son to: @linkinpark.#ChesterBennington was a genius & a gentleman. He inspired both of us.#RipChester— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 20, 2017
