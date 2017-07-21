Chester Bennington's legacy lives on in Linkin Park's music

Published 8:53 PM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died on July 20, leaving fans around the world to grieve over the loss of an artist considered by many to be an inspiration and musical hero.

Bennington’s legacy lives on in the music of Linkin Park. Since their debut album Hybrid Theory was released in 2000, the band’s songs lent comfort to millions of listeners who were able to relate to the band’s moody, angst-ridden music, made authentic by Bennington’s pained, powerful vocals.

Here are some of the band’s biggest hits, a testament to Bennington’s incredible vocal prowess:

“In the End” (Hybrid Theory, 2000)

Arguably the band’s most well known hit, this song off their debut album was the anthem for all the angsty teens growing up in the 2000s. It’s the band’s most successful single as far as the Billboard charts are concerned, reaching the top 2 spot on the US charts at its peak.

“Numb” (Meteora, 2003)

Another big hit from the band when it was released, “Numb” had a renaissance of sorts when it was mashed up with Jay Z’s “Encore” in 2004.

“One Step Closer” (Hybrid Theory, 2000)

The song features Bennington and Mike Shinoda at their duetting best as they share the song’s energetic chorus. It is a mainstay on Linkin Park’s setlists, and peaked at number 4 on the US Mainstream Rock charts.

“Waiting for the End” (A Thousand Suns, 2010)

Sounding markedly different from the band’s previous work, this song shows a different side of Bennington as a vocalist – his voice on this particular track is more soaring than screaming, highlighting Shinoda’s reggae-esque rap.

“Bleed it Out” (Minutes to Midnight, 2007)

This song is known for Shinoda’s mile-a-minute rap, but Bennington singing the chorus anchors the song in the band’s signature style.

At Bennington's death, the moody youths who fell in love with his voice are now sad adults mourning his loss, making sense of the shocking news by playing the songs he sang so well. – Rappler.com