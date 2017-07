Maryzark is coming to Rappler for Live Jam! Hear them live here!

Published 8:13 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maryzark is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

After going through a few lineup changes, Marzyark is back this 2017 with a second full-length album.

They recently released their first single off the album, "Huli," and will air its official music video on August 12.

Catch Maryzark live on Tuesday, July 25, by bookmarking this page or heading over to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com