Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal, Aia de Leon, Sud, Mayonnaise, Sponge Cola, Hale, and many more will hold fundraising concerts for those affected by the conflict in Marawi City

Published 9:12 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Over 30 OPM acts, collectively called Jampack Music, are coming together to raise funds for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Marawi City.

Artists including Mayonnaise, Sponge Cola, Hale, Rocksteddy, Barbie Almalbis, Kitchie Nadal, Aia de Leon, Sud, Jensen and the Flips, Brisom, Absolute Play, and many others will be performing together at "Jam for Peace," which will be held in several venues throughout August and September.

“It’s high time for musicians to take a stand and call for unity and peace in Mindanao,” said Jampack Music spokesperson Tommy Tanchanco in a release. “We want to affirm solidarity with Marawi in any way we could – be it performing for a cause, driving more funds for rehabilitation of our homes and rescue, and spreading awareness about the plight of our countrymen in the South.”

“We hope to foster a tight community through tumultuous times. We want to be there for everyone,” he said.

Jam for Peace will be held at the following venues on the following dates:

Historia Boutique Bar and Restaurant in South Triangle, QC – August 16

Route 196 (with Indie Manila) in Katipunan, QC – August 31

B-Side in San Antonio Village, Makati – September 9

12 Monkeys Music Hall and Pub in Poblacion, Makati – September 20

A show will also be playing at 19 East, though the date for that gig has yet to be announced. Tickets can be bought at the various venues on the day of the show. Ticket prices have not been disclosed, though they vary per venue. For updates, check out the Jam For Peace Facebook page here. – Rappler.com