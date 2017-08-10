Pop-folk band Ben&Ben are coming back to Rappler HQ! Tune in to listen to the up-and-coming artists talk about their music – including their new single

Published 7:54 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's only been two years since the members of pop-folk band Ben&Ben came together, and the group shows no signs of stopping.

Ben&Ben won listeners over with their song, "Tinatangi," which earned them the second runner-up prize at the prestigious Philippine Popular Music Festival in 2016. Since then, the band has released their self-titled debut EP, opened for veteran musicians such as Noel Cabangon, and rightfully gained a following in the process.

Formerly known as The Benjamins, Ben&Ben is led by twin songwriters Paolo and Miguel Guico, performing alongside Poch Barretto on electric guitar, Jam Villanueva on drums, Agnes Reoma on bass, Patricia Lasaten on keyboards, Toni Muñoz and Andrew de Pano on percussions, and Keifer Cabugao on violin.

Hear Ben&Ben's story and listen to their music on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, August 10, at 8:30 pm.