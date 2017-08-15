Joey Ayala at Ang Bagong Lumad are set to hit up Rappler Live Jam! Watch them perform here!

Published 8:21 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Joey Ayala is coming to Rappler Live Jam!

The legend is returning to Rappler for a performance with Ang Bagong Lumad and Joey Ayala on Tuesday, August 15.

Joey is set to give us a sneak peek of his upcoming September 16 concert, which will be held at the Music Museum. Aside from Ang Bagong Lumad and Dong Abay, Joey's other concert guests will include Bayang Barrios, Gloc9, Bullet Dumas, and Juan Miguel Severo.

