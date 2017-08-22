LOOK: Celebs spotted at the Ariana Grande concert in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Not even the weather could stop fans from trooping to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 21 to see Ariana Grande on the Manila leg of her Dangerous Woman tour. Among the fans who trekked out to see her were several celebrities, many of whom channeled their inner Ariana for the night, taking a page out of the pop star’s lookbook.
Nadine Lustre channeled Ariana Grande in the “Focus” music video with platinum blonde locks and cat eye makeup.
Singer Alexa Ilacad was also there sporting an Ariana Grande hoodie.
Miss International Queen Kevin Balot went full-on Ariana Grande with thigh high boots and bunny ears. She attended the show with singer and actress Andrea Brillantes, who styled her hair in Ariana's signature high ponytail.
Gabbi Garcia went to see the show with Issa Pressman and their friends.
Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother teen housemate Heaven Peralejo also went to see the show.
Also in attendance was Alex Gonzaga, who posted several videos of the concert on her Instagram.
Another celebrity in the audience was host and volleyball player Gretchen Ho.
Ariana herself posted a photo on her Instagram after the show, expressing her love for the Manila crowd and saying “Whenever I’m under the weather, you give me so much life.”
“Thank you for your love, your sincerity, your sense of humor and overall you-ness. You stay recharging me,” she said. “I love you with all my heart and appreciate you more than you know!!! Mahal Kita.” – Rappler.com