The pop star was in town for one night for her 'Dangerous Woman' tour

Published 1:15 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Not even the weather could stop fans from trooping to the SM Mall of Asia Arena on August 21 to see Ariana Grande on the Manila leg of her Dangerous Woman tour. Among the fans who trekked out to see her were several celebrities, many of whom channeled their inner Ariana for the night, taking a page out of the pop star’s lookbook.

Nadine Lustre channeled Ariana Grande in the “Focus” music video with platinum blonde locks and cat eye makeup.

Focus. #DangerousWomanTour @nadine • Styled by @joannagee • Hair @paulnebres • #makeupbyjellyeugenio A post shared by Jelly Eugenio (@jellyeugenio) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Singer Alexa Ilacad was also there sporting an Ariana Grande hoodie.

#SpottedAtMOAArena is the lovely Alexa Ilacad! #ArianaAtMOAArena A post shared by Mall of Asia Arena (@moaarena) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Miss International Queen Kevin Balot went full-on Ariana Grande with thigh high boots and bunny ears. She attended the show with singer and actress Andrea Brillantes, who styled her hair in Ariana's signature high ponytail.

Ariana, here we go again!! #dangerouswomantour #dangerouswoman #arianagrande A post shared by MS. K BALÖT (@kevinbalot) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:16am PDT

Gabbi Garcia went to see the show with Issa Pressman and their friends.

So good @arianagrande love you guys, thank you @pressmanissa @margaonthemic @trishdenise @kerwinking #DWTourMNL A post shared by Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother teen housemate Heaven Peralejo also went to see the show.

DANGEROUS WOMAN @apartment8clothing @sofabph A post shared by Heaven Lyan Salvador Peralejo (@heavenperalejo) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Also in attendance was Alex Gonzaga, who posted several videos of the concert on her Instagram.

My fave EVERDAY. Everyday. Battery. Waley #dwtourmanila A post shared by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Another celebrity in the audience was host and volleyball player Gretchen Ho.

We hereeeeee!!!! What a way to shake off the gloomy holiday & the country blues!! #SmartArianaGrande #SmartMusicLive A post shared by Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Ariana herself posted a photo on her Instagram after the show, expressing her love for the Manila crowd and saying “Whenever I’m under the weather, you give me so much life.”

“Thank you for your love, your sincerity, your sense of humor and overall you-ness. You stay recharging me,” she said. “I love you with all my heart and appreciate you more than you know!!! Mahal Kita.” – Rappler.com