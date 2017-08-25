Did the pop star just diss Kanye?

Published 3:02 PM, August 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After a series of cryptic videos and a new album announcement, Taylor Swift finally let a new single loose upon the world – and it's a thinly-veiled diss track no less.

“Look What You Made Me Do,” released on Spotify and the pop star’s VEVO, starts off on a biting note: “I don’t like your little games/ I don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play - of the fool/ No I don’t like you.”

Taylor’s celebrity nemesis, Kanye West, made use of a tilted floating stage for his Saint Pablo tour in 2016. Kanye, his wife Kim Kardashian, and Taylor famously went head to head in July 2016, when Kim posted footage of a phone call between Kanye and Taylor, the latter giving Kanye the green light to mention her in his hit single, 'Famous' – approval that Taylor claimed she never gave.

In the months since the video was posted, Taylor went noticeably low profile, with less appearances and social media posts, with the exception of a very public sexual harassment trial against former DJ David Mueller. A few days before the single was released, her social media accounts were wiped clean, allowing the newly posted cryptic snake videos to stand out.

The new single’s video on VEVO also also alludes to the fight with Kanye. At the height of the issue, Taylor’s instagram was flooded with snake emojis, meant to call out her supposedly deceptive behavior. In the video though, the snake is an ouroboros – a symbol of constant recreation.

The song goes on to include a spoken word interlude where Taylor says "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now... Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!" – possibly referring to the infamous Kanye phone call but more importantly, signalling a drastic change in image for the pop-star who, prior to her reinvention, had a generally wholesome and sweet image.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single off of Taylor’s upcoming album, Reputation, which is set to be released on November 10. Even the new album is seen as a reference to last year’s events – because if anything took a hit from that, it was definitely Taylor’s reputation. – Rappler.com