FULL LIST: Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival 2017 lineup
MANILA, Philippines – Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival is back this 2017!
Now on its 7th year, Malasimbo will run from March 10 to 12 at the Malasimbo Ampitheatre in Puerto Galera, Mindoro.
The music festival will feature acts like June Marieezy, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jordan Rakei, Tennyson, and many more.
According to Malasimbo co-founder and festival director Miro Grgic at a press conference for the festival on Tuesday, February 10, Malasimbo will be the last time June Marieezy will perform under that name. Her set will be co-produced with FKJ.
Aside from live performances by local and international acts, the festival will also have a silent disco, where groups of people listen to music through headphones, art installations featuring more than 20 artists, and a 6-day yoga retreat from March 8 to 13.
Among the artists to be featured are Leeroy New, Olivia d'Aboville, Agnes Arellano, Troy Silvestre, and many more.
Tickets to the festival can be bought on their website, starting at P2,245. For every ticket sold, the d'Aboville Foundation will plant one mangrove seedling. The foundation will also hold workshops as part of its community program with the island's indigenous Mangyans.
Here's the full musical lineup for Malasimbo 2017!
- Alfredo Rodriguez
- Jordan Rakei
- Tennyson
- June Marieezy
- Apartel
- JeckPilpil&Peacepipe
- Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas
- Similar Objects
- crwn
- Curtismith & sKarm
- RH Xanders
- Moophs
- Microphone Mechanics
- Mar Dizon
- Singindia
- Zach Alcasid
- Cosmic Skeptic
- Asch
- Kidthrones
- No Rome
- Hoochie Coochie Mikkie
- Russian on Percussion
- Nights of Rizal
The DJs who will perform for the silent disco are:
- Lefto
- Kristian Hernandez
- Safi
- Gingee
- Pav Parrotte
- Br3aking Silence
- The Diegos
- MarkZero
- Manolet Dario
- Erwin Edralin
- Nix Damn P
- Emel Rowe
- Jason Soong
- Mokua
- Le-An
- J Level
- Miro
– Rappler.com