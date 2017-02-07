June Marieezy, Tennyson, and more headline Malasimbo 2017!

MANILA, Philippines – Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival is back this 2017!

Now on its 7th year, Malasimbo will run from March 10 to 12 at the Malasimbo Ampitheatre in Puerto Galera, Mindoro.

The music festival will feature acts like June Marieezy, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jordan Rakei, Tennyson, and many more.

According to Malasimbo co-founder and festival director Miro Grgic at a press conference for the festival on Tuesday, February 10, Malasimbo will be the last time June Marieezy will perform under that name. Her set will be co-produced with FKJ.

Aside from live performances by local and international acts, the festival will also have a silent disco, where groups of people listen to music through headphones, art installations featuring more than 20 artists, and a 6-day yoga retreat from March 8 to 13.

Among the artists to be featured are Leeroy New, Olivia d'Aboville, Agnes Arellano, Troy Silvestre, and many more.

Tickets to the festival can be bought on their website, starting at P2,245. For every ticket sold, the d'Aboville Foundation will plant one mangrove seedling. The foundation will also hold workshops as part of its community program with the island's indigenous Mangyans.

Here's the full musical lineup for Malasimbo 2017!

Alfredo Rodriguez

Jordan Rakei

Tennyson

June Marieezy

Apartel

JeckPilpil&Peacepipe

Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas

Similar Objects

crwn

Curtismith & sKarm

RH Xanders

Moophs

Microphone Mechanics

Mar Dizon

Singindia

Zach Alcasid

Cosmic Skeptic

Asch

Kidthrones

No Rome

Hoochie Coochie Mikkie

Russian on Percussion

Nights of Rizal

The DJs who will perform for the silent disco are:

Lefto

Kristian Hernandez

Safi

Gingee

Pav Parrotte

Br3aking Silence

The Diegos

MarkZero

Manolet Dario

Erwin Edralin

Nix Damn P

Emel Rowe

Jason Soong

Mokua

Le-An

J Level

Miro

– Rappler.com