WATCH: Scenes from Coldplay live in Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Coldplay has rocked Manila!
On Tuesday, April 4, fans flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to hear all their favorite Coldplay songs.
The crowd at the venue was already buzzing as the stage was being set up before the performance.
Before Coldplay came onstage, Australian musician Jess Kent performed a few of her songs.
Coldplay then came onstage for the Manila stop of their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour. They performed their hits like "Yellow" and "The Scientist" and new singles like "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall."
Check out scenes from the epic concert below!
Hear the band perform "Ink" for Ken Santiago, a cancer-stricken fan whom they visited before the concert. "So we're going to record this and maybe all of you here can send your best wishes to our friend Ken," said frontman Chris Martin to the cheering crowd, after explaining that Ken couldn't be at the concert that night.
Touching. @coldplay sings Ink for Ken Santiago, a cancer-stricken fan they visited before their Manila concert. https://t.co/H8b9udYAAn pic.twitter.com/J2Tbe8Fjmn— Voltaire Tupaz (@VoltaireTupaz) April 4, 2017
.@coldplay @H2OunderTheVrig More from #ColdplayManila: the band sings #Ink for Filipino fan Ken Santiago, who was diagnosed with cancer in Feb. pic.twitter.com/95RpWNMcHV— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 4, 2017
Listen to the crowd singing "Fix You" along with the band!
Listen to a few other Coldplay classics below, including "Clocks" and "Charlie Brown," along with new hits like "Magic."
Were you at @coldplay's concert tonight? Here they are performing #HymnForTheWeekend for Manila! Video courtesy of @H2ounderthevrig pic.twitter.com/aLcPo3u7YE— Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 4, 2017
– Rappler.com