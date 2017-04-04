See photos and videos of the band's first Manila concert here!

MANILA, Philippines – Coldplay has rocked Manila!

On Tuesday, April 4, fans flocked to the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds to hear all their favorite Coldplay songs.

The crowd at the venue was already buzzing as the stage was being set up before the performance.

Xyloband, love button, smartphone. Everyone is ready for #ColdplayManila here at the Mall of Asia concert grounds! pic.twitter.com/HXS6DNUDHN — Voltaire Tupaz (@VoltaireTupaz) April 4, 2017

#TeamBahay can also take a peek at the #GlobeColdplay happenings tonight! Check out our Instagram Stories: enjoyglobe. #ColdplayManila pic.twitter.com/4l6BNH5upK — Globe Telecom (@enjoyGLOBE) April 4, 2017

Before Coldplay came onstage, Australian musician Jess Kent performed a few of her songs.

Coldplay then came onstage for the Manila stop of their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour. They performed their hits like "Yellow" and "The Scientist" and new singles like "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall."

Check out scenes from the epic concert below!

Earlier, #ColdplayManila began with blazing lights and A Head Full of Dreams. Crowd instantly went wild! pic.twitter.com/VnCpLjdgGr — Voltaire Tupaz (@VoltaireTupaz) April 4, 2017

Hear the band perform "Ink" for Ken Santiago, a cancer-stricken fan whom they visited before the concert. "So we're going to record this and maybe all of you here can send your best wishes to our friend Ken," said frontman Chris Martin to the cheering crowd, after explaining that Ken couldn't be at the concert that night.

Touching. @coldplay sings Ink for Ken Santiago, a cancer-stricken fan they visited before their Manila concert. https://t.co/H8b9udYAAn pic.twitter.com/J2Tbe8Fjmn — Voltaire Tupaz (@VoltaireTupaz) April 4, 2017

Listen to the crowd singing "Fix You" along with the band!

Listen to a few other Coldplay classics below, including "Clocks" and "Charlie Brown," along with new hits like "Magic."

To all our struggles from the outside world, this is our anthem. Nobody said it was easy! #GlobeColdplay #ColdplayManila pic.twitter.com/arorjDN2Mg — Globe Telecom (@enjoyGLOBE) April 4, 2017

This #GlobeColdplay opening's making our heads dance with dreams! Agree? pic.twitter.com/oojyBQ8g9L — Globe Telecom (@enjoyGLOBE) April 4, 2017

