MANILA, Philippines – British group Coldplay rocked Manila on Tuesday, April 4 and gave their fans a show they'll never forget. (IN PHOTOS: Stars at Coldplay's Manila concert)

The group performed to a sold-out Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, where the crowd sang along to favorites like "Yellow" and "The Scientist," as well as new songs like "Every Teardrop is a Waterfall."

The band also paid tribute to one of their Filipino fans who couldn't make it that night, Ken Santiago, by performing the song "Ink." Before the concert, frontman Chris Martin paid a visit to Ken, who is battling cancer. (WATCH: Coldplay performs 'Ink' for cancer-stricken Filipino fan)

