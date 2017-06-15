WATCH: Scenes from Britney Spears' Manila concert
MANILA, Philippines – It was Britney mania on Thursday, June 15, as international pop star Britney Spears rocked the Mall of Asia Arena.
Fans patiently waited for the singer inside the arena.
Fans are waiting for Britney! #BritneySpearsMNL #BritneyLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/2wul22haDb— Britney Spears (@fiebrebritney_) June 15, 2017
Some came in their favorite Britney costumes.
More Britney, more fun! Here are more of those who showed up in Britney costumes! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/zjIU7dy4tW— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Tag us in your Britney costumes and OOTDs and we'll feature it here at #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/ZQqur8vbli— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Even kids enjoyed dressing up as Britney!
Look how cute the kids are dressed up as Britney! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/1nVEO6e41T— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
The anticipation definitely reached fever pitch.
All set for #BritneyInManila! pic.twitter.com/gxDibluqJM— Marga Deona (@margadeona) June 15, 2017
Fans weren't disappointed as Britney opened the show with a bang, performing "Work Bitch."
#BritneyInManila kicks off with "Work Bitch" #rstream pic.twitter.com/gs7uchJrna— Marga Deona (@margadeona) June 15, 2017
That legendary entrance! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/s2u6XG9x8B— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
It's Britney b*tch! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/b2ptdNK7i7— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Britney was full of energy as she greeted her fans in Manila.
Britney greeting the whole MOA Arena! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/J2eEghtPkj— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
All Hail Queen Britney! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/mE9p1iWAZw— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Queen of giving us those showstopping moves! We just can't help but scream and shout and let it all out! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/t701qrHWog— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Everyone cheered when she performed "I'm a Slave 4 U."
We're all a slave for Britney! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/XfaFKI4D5u— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
She thrilled the crowd even more with "Toxic."
Time for Toxic! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/JB667eVULU— MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017
Britney also performed her classic hits, with everyone singing along to "Oops!... I Did It Again."
Oops I did it again!!! pic.twitter.com/YyZ223trBl— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
The concert wouldn't be complete, of course, without "Baby One More Time."
Hit me baby one more time! pic.twitter.com/a4cpSG2VWH— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
Check out more scenes from the concert.
She looks amazing tonight! #BritneySpearsMNL #BritneyLiveInConcert pic.twitter.com/Zem7JcqtS6— Britney Spears (@fiebrebritney_) June 15, 2017
When Britney brings an audience member up onstage to "play" pic.twitter.com/zIHg1w9fPH— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
OH MY GOD #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/kMlC2oQNAh— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
You got me going, you're oh so charming... #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/MrwTVqoBuo— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
She kept us waiting but she's here now. We love you!!! @britneyspears #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/4gcsELChan— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
One of Blackout's best songs, Piece of Me! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/YXSYjnybO2— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Throwback time aka hit me baby one more time!! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/mkT9RrLFBW— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Oops! We think we're in love #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/MwMiLG52Wc— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
"All my people on the floor, let me see you dance!" #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/qQGZ5TxYGZ— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Still can't believe this is happening right now‼️‼️‼️ Gimme More!! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/EqYM0xCemL— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Get your freak out #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/khiv6SixHu— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
I'm a... slaaaaaaaave for you #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/3u12P5GKdB— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
You're making us all move Britney! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/Wgv75KfkUY— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
I see you looking at me like I got what you need, get up out of your seat. Why don't you do something? #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/yjqDV8pZNm— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
We're feeling the adrenaline moving through our veins alright!!! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/WyButIKaTp— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Unbelievable energy from the Princess of Pop! #BritneySpearsMNL #SmartBritneySpears pic.twitter.com/ELyhNxmVoz— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Girl you're driving us all crazy!! A performer #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/Ag1RvgoyQV— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Toxic is definitely a crowd favorite!! #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/EFKZ3cysgm— SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017
Everyone wanted Brit to choose them for Freakshow. #BritneySpearsMNL #BritneyinConcert pic.twitter.com/xuFi5QmsgW— Britney Spears (@fiebrebritney_) June 15, 2017
This bitch so fit!!!! #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/yqfC9rUWCB— Saab (@saabmagalona) June 15, 2017
You drive me craaaazy!!! pic.twitter.com/N00XCA5cKq— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
Circus! pic.twitter.com/QK9g7q8skk— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
The crowd at the MOA Arena singing along to "Toxic" pic.twitter.com/nPn1QNeBx1— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
More of the crowd singing along to Britney, this time to "Stronger!" pic.twitter.com/VCipwVgZSh— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
It's Britney, bitch!!! pic.twitter.com/QuR5DPZsIU— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
ENCORE!!! pic.twitter.com/mfQyjL4BTm— Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017
– Rappler.com