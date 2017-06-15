Britney thrills her fans in Manila, performing her biggest hits. Check out photos and videos here!

Published 11:50 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was Britney mania on Thursday, June 15, as international pop star Britney Spears rocked the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fans patiently waited for the singer inside the arena.

Some came in their favorite Britney costumes.

More Britney, more fun! Here are more of those who showed up in Britney costumes! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/zjIU7dy4tW — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

Tag us in your Britney costumes and OOTDs and we'll feature it here at #BritneyAtMOAArena! pic.twitter.com/ZQqur8vbli — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

Even kids enjoyed dressing up as Britney!

Look how cute the kids are dressed up as Britney! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/1nVEO6e41T — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

The anticipation definitely reached fever pitch.

Fans weren't disappointed as Britney opened the show with a bang, performing "Work Bitch."

Britney was full of energy as she greeted her fans in Manila.

Britney greeting the whole MOA Arena! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/J2eEghtPkj — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

Queen of giving us those showstopping moves! We just can't help but scream and shout and let it all out! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/t701qrHWog — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

Everyone cheered when she performed "I'm a Slave 4 U."

We're all a slave for Britney! #BritneyAtMOAArena pic.twitter.com/XfaFKI4D5u — MALL OF ASIA ARENA (@MOAArena) June 15, 2017

She thrilled the crowd even more with "Toxic."

Britney also performed her classic hits, with everyone singing along to "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Oops I did it again!!! pic.twitter.com/YyZ223trBl — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

Britney's not so innocent show: Yes, she did it again and again. Thank you @nawwty for the "toxic" night! Check out my IG stories for the entire concert experience! #britneyliveinconcert A post shared by Tim Yap (@officialtimyap) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

The concert wouldn't be complete, of course, without "Baby One More Time."

Hit me baby one more time! pic.twitter.com/a4cpSG2VWH — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

Check out more scenes from the concert.

Will always be slaves 4 u, Kween @britneyspears A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

It's showtime: All eyes on the hottest ringmaster ever, @britneyspears #BENCHxBritney A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

FREAK SHOW: @britneyspears putting on her best show yet! We love you! #BENCHxBritney A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

OUR LONELINESS AIN'T KILLING US NO MORE! Thank you @britneyspears for an amazing show! #BENCHxBritney A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

When Britney brings an audience member up onstage to "play" pic.twitter.com/zIHg1w9fPH — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

I see you looking at me like I got what you need, get up out of your seat. Why don't you do something? #SmartBritneySpears #BritneySpearsMNL pic.twitter.com/yjqDV8pZNm — SMART (@LiveSmart) June 15, 2017

You drive me craaaazy!!! pic.twitter.com/N00XCA5cKq — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

The crowd at the MOA Arena singing along to "Toxic" pic.twitter.com/nPn1QNeBx1 — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

More of the crowd singing along to Britney, this time to "Stronger!" pic.twitter.com/VCipwVgZSh — Vernise L. Tantuco (@verntantuco) June 15, 2017

"It's Britney, b*tch." SO TOTALLY WORTH IT! MY CHILDHOOD IS COMPLETE!!! A post shared by Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

'Till the world ends' I'll be singing and dancing with #BritneySpears #bench30years #BenchXBritney A post shared by Ben Chan (@bcbench) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

– Rappler.com