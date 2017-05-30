Liza replaces Angel Locsin, who bowed out of the project due to health reasons

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano is Darna!

The young actress confirmed the news herself in a report by ABS-CBN that was released on Tuesday, May 30.



"Yes, it is confirmed. Tinatanggap ko na ang role na Darna (I've accepted the role of Darna)," she said, according to the report.

On his Twitter account, Darna movie director Erik Matti said about the reveal, "And... it's out of the bag" along with the hashtag "#Darna."

Angel Locsin, who played the iconic superhero in 2005, was supposed to star in the upcoming film. But on March 20, Star Cinema confirmed that Angel will no longer be able to take on the role of Darna due to health reasons.

Angel bid farewell to the role on Instagram, saying she is now entrusting it to the "next lucky lady who will have the time of her life" portraying the Filipina superhero.

Liza is also set to play Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in an upcoming episode of Maalaala Mo Kaya. – Rappler.com