The veteran manager's death is confirmed by her daughter

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran talent manager Cornelia "Angge" Lee died on Thursday, March 2. She was 70 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter Imelda to ABS-CBN. She said her mother died around 9:20 pm at their home in Antipolo.

"Thank you for all the prayers for my mother who fought for her life for one year," she said. "Praise God it was a peaceful sleep."

A wake will be held for her at the Loyola Memorial Park starting Friday, March 3.

In 2016, Angge suffered a heart attack after watching a movie in San Juan. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center. She was later revived but was in critical condition.

Known as Tita Angge in the industry, she was a casting director and manager to many talents including actress Sylvia Sanchez, Smokey Manaloto, and more.

She was cast by the late director Pablo Santiago – father of Rowell, Randy, and Raymart Santiago – in the movie Continental Playboy. She also did roles in film, radio, and television.– Rappler.com