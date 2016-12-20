LOOK: Cesar Montano is officially DOT Tourism Promotions Board COO

DOT Secretary Wanda Teo swears in Cesar Montano as the DOT's Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer

MANILA, Philippines – Cesar Montano has been officially sworn in as the Department of Tourism's (DOT) Tourism Promotions Board (TBP) Chief Operating Officer.

News that the actor was set to take on the role was confirmed by DOT Secretary Wanda Teo on December 7, who said that she received his appointment papers just a few days before.

Montano was appointed the role by President Rodrigo Duterte, said Teo.

At the time, Teo also said that she would induct Montano on December 15. The photos above and below were sent to Rappler on December 20.

Montano is among the celebrities who supported Duterte when he ran for presidency early this year.

Other showbiz personalities who have been appointed positions by the president are Aiza Seguerra, Liza Dino, and Arnell Ignacio. – Rappler.com