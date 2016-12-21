MMFF 2016: Spot these stars in more than one MMFF film

These 5 celebrities appear in two different films and roles in the Metro Manila Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines – Will you be hitting the theaters to catch the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) films this year? You may be spotting the same stars in more than one MMFF film. Here's a quick roundup:

1. Eugene Domingo in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 and Die Beautiful

Eugene Domingo is back in Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2 as a fictionalized character of herself. But she also makes an appearance in the film Die Beautiful, as one of those who presented a white dress to Tricia (Paolo Ballesteros) to wear.

2. Joel Torre in Die Beautiful and Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2



Like Eugene Domingo, the award-winning actor is also part of Die Beautiful and Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2. In Die Beautiful, he plays the father of Tricia, who disowns her after finding out about her sexuality. In Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2, he makes an appearance as one of Eugene's leading men for the film she's making.

3. Lou Veloso in Die Beautiful and Seklusyon.

Another actor who is participating in two films in the festival is Lou Veloso. In Die Beautiful, he plays Flora, the owner of a funeral parlor. Meanwhile in Erik Matti's Seklusyon, he plays Sandoval, the caretaker of a convent that will test the faith and beliefs of 4 young men who want to enter priesthood.

4. Ronnie Alonte in Vince & Kath & James and Seklusyon

Ronnie Alonte stars in Vince & Kath & James as James, the cousin of Vince (played by Joshua Garcia), who begins to like Kath, after Vince asks him to pretend to be him over text. In Seklusyon, he plays one of the young men who want to enter priesthood and will be tested through a series of frightening experiences inside a convent.

Asked what he feels about being in two films, the Hashtag member said: "Para sa akin lahat na lang po suportahan na lang, sabay-sabay natin panoorin. Ako po kasi plano ko lahat panoorin ko po.

(For me, I will support all films, let's watch all of them together. For me, I really plan to to watch all of it.)

A photo posted by Ronnie 2 Alonte (@r2alonte) on Nov 24, 2016 at 11:50pm PST

5. Cedrick Juan in Oro and Die Beautiful

Cedrick Juan will appear in two films this year. In Die Beautiful, he plays Erica, one of Tricia's best friends, while in Oro, he plays Bong, one of the henchmen who later kills 4 miners in the film.

In an interview with Rappler last December 17 during the press conference for Oro, Cedrick talked about his projects.

As Bong of Oro. #mmff2016 #Oro #magic8 #felizfilmproductions kuha ni @akosisandino A photo posted by Paul Cedrick Gutierrez Juan (@ceejuan) on Nov 18, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

"First, super strange kasi first time ko. And first time ko this year mag-dalawang major role kasi from theater talaga ako. Unang-una for Oro, sobrang personal kasi it's not just a written script. Ang unang-una dahilan nangyari ito 3 years ago. At sobrang hirap ng experience ko at the same time sobrang privileged, kasi pinagkatiwala nila sa akin ang isang malaking role for Oro," he said.

(First it was super strange because this is my first time. And it's also my first time this year to have two major roles because I'm really from the theater. In Oro, it was very personal because it was not just about a written script. First, this happened 3 years ago. And the experience was very difficult but at the same time I was privileged, because they trusted me with a role in Oro.)

According to Cedrick, he had his doubts about abilities while doing Oro, especially when they were doing the scene where they killed the 4 miners.

"Parang kasi baka hindi ko mabigay yung tamang justice yung gagawin ko. Parang ayoko siyang i-overdo kasi baka mamaya, dahil nga nanonood ang mga tao, yung mga family ng mga victims na nandoon, baka mamaya maging too much yung gawin ko, na baka mamaya for them 'Ano ba ito? Nilalaro lang ba niya? Akala ba niya ano ito, hindi ito personal sa amin, na para sa kanya trabaho lang ito? 'Sobrang daming doubts na ganun naiisip ko.

(Because I felt that I might not be able to to do justice to the role I'm supposed to do. I feel like I did not want to overdo it, because some of the people, the families of the victims might think 'What's this? Is he playing with us? Doesn't he think this is personal for us and that it's work only for him?' There were so many doubts that I was thinking at that time.)

"Pero sabi ko, kailangan ko gawin itong [character na ito] para i-personify, ibigay yung character nung tao [si Bong] na gumawa nun [sa kanila]. Para maramdaman ng masa, ng audience, lahat ng manonood kung gaano ka sobrang hindi maganda yung ginawa sa kanila. Like kailangan ko siyang gawin exactly kung paano sa akin sinabi ni direk [Alvin Yapan], nung mga taong kinakausap ko doon, ano yung mga nuances. Even Kapitana, kinausap ko, na ano yung mga nuances nung character ko doon.

(But I told myself, I need to personify this [character], to show what this person did to the miners. So that the masses, the audience, the viewers will see what they did to them was not good at all. Like I need to do what direk Alvin told me to do, the people I spoke with, what are their nuances. I even spoke with Kapitana about the character.)

Are you excited for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com