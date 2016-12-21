James Taylor cancels PH concert, speaks out on summary killings

(UPDATED) 'I don't think of my music as being particularly political but sometimes one is called upon to make a political stand,' says the 'How Sweet it Is' singer

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) James Taylor, the man behind hits like "How Sweet It Is," has canceled his concert in the Philippines due to the summary executions of drug suspects.

The 68-year-old singer said in a statement on his official Facebook page that he was looking forward to his performance in the Philippines, but canceled it to make a stand.

"I don't think of my music as being particularly political but sometimes one is called upon to make a political stand.

"The scourge of addiction is a worldwide problem and does serious harm, not only to the addict but to our society. For a sovereign nation to prosecute and punish, under the law, those responsible for the illegal trade in drugs is, of course, understandable, even commendable; but recent reports from the Philippines of summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process are deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law."

President Rodrigo Duterte has waged an all-out "war on drugs" since he took office in June. From July 1 to December 20, over 6,100 deaths have been have been linked to the campaign against drugs, including deaths due to police operations and vigilante-style or unexplained killings.(READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs')

James, who was set to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 25, 2017, apologized to his Filipino fans, and said that their concert tickets will be refunded.

Taylor informed local promoter Ovation Productions about his decision late Tuesday and rejected last-minute appeals to reconsider, Ovation president and chief executive Renen de Guia told Agence France-Presse.

De Guia said Taylor was the first foreign performer he is aware of to have canceled a Philippine concert over the killings, and hoped he would be the last.

"As far as we're concerned we're pushing through with the others," he said.

Asked to comment on Taylor's stand on the drug-related killings, de Guia said: "This is a very sensitive issue and I don't want to say anything more."

A statement from Ovation Productions said to wait for further details regarding ticket refunds.

While James will not perform in the Philippines, his concerts in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand will push through. – With reports from AFP/Rappler.com