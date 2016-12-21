How Billy Crawford proposed to Coleen Garcia

Check out the sweet video of their proposal

MANILA, Philippines – Hours after he proposed to Coleen Garcia, singer and TV host Billy Crawford shared some details on how he asked Coleen to marry him.

On Wednesday, December 21 during the airing of It’s Showtime, Billy said that he had the ring for 18 months.

“Ngayon alam ko na ang pakiramdam ni Erwan (Heussaff),” Billy told Anne Curtis, who recently announced her engagement to the writer and entrepreneur. "Alam ko na ang pakiramdam mo. It’s such a blessing talaga. Eighteen months ako nag-antay na ibigay sa kanya ang singsing dahil 18 months ago ko binili yung singsing na yon.”

(Now I know how Erwan feels. I know how you feel. It's such a blessing. I waited for 18 months to give that ring because it was 18 months ago, when I bought the ring.)

In a video posted by the couple's good friend Janina Manipol, Billy and Coleen were shown having dinner with family and friends at Ninyo Fusion Cuisine. A video presentation was shown and later, Billy was shown offering the ring to a teary-eyed Coleen. They later had photos with their family and friends along with one of Coleen's dogs.

Janina wrote: "Yesterday was an amazing day because one of my best friends got engaged to the love of her life! I was so caught up in the moment that I didn’t realize my videos of Billy’s proposal wasn’t recording while I was filming haha! Still made do with the footage I have. It was truly an unforgettable moment and I’m glad I was there to witness it. Congratulations[ Coleen Garcia] and [Billy Joe Crawford] !!! It's been a long time since I've seen such a beautiful, God-centered relationship, you two are perfect for each other. Love you both so much! EXCITED FOR THE WEDDING!!!"

Another one of the couple's good friends, makeup artist Aimee Alcaraz-Gray, posted a video of the proposal.

@coleengarcia @billyjoecrawford A video posted by aimee marie alcaraz-grey (@aimeegrey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:52pm PST

Billy thanked his good friend Ria Atayde for keeping the ring for 18 months.

“I wanted it to be perfect. I want to be sure and ang dami namin pinagdaanan (we've been through a lot). There’s a lot of ups, there’s a lot of downs. Pero yung na realize ko lang na ibang klase ang pagmamahal ng Panginoon. (But I realized how much God does love us.) God really loves you and he really takes care of you and decides everything. So I really offer everything. Our relationship, kami ni Coleen… all in its perfect time,” Billy said.

He added: “God has blessed me with a wonderful person in my life.

"Coleen, I love you and I will be here for you until the time has gone na wala na ako sa buhay na ito (that I'm not here anymore),” he said.

He added that this is the best Christmas gift for both of them.

Meanwhile, Coleen, who was live via phone patch, also shared her feelings about the proposal.

Hindi pa nagsi-sink in, (it hasn't sink in yet)” she said, adding she was surprised because Billy was acting “weird” prior to the proposal.

She also thanked the hosts and staff of It's Showtime, which she was part of before leaving earlier this year to concentrate on her other projects. When asked about her message to fiancé, Coleen said: "Love, thank you so much for doing everything you can to make me happy, kasi ramdam na ramdam ko talaga 'yung (because I really feel the) effort every time you try to make me happy."

Billy meanwhile said: "She really brought out the best in me. Si Coleen talaga yung dahilan kung bakit nagbago ang buhay ko. And that’s one of the reasons why nag-decide ako talagang to ask for her hand, kasi ibang-iba ako who I was was a few years back to who I am now. It’s all because of Coleen."

(Coleen was the reason why my life has changed. And that's the reason why I decided to ask for her hand, because I was a different person who I was a few years back to who I am now. It's all because of Coleen.)

“Thank you for making me a better man and I will continue in God’s name, I will continue to be a better man in the future for you love.”

Coleen then said: "I'm so happy and so blessed that I'm going to marry the man of my dreams."

The newly engaged couple shared their photos after the proposal.

Billy wrote: #My everything said yes!!! Thank You Jesus for this amazing angel You have Blessed me with! I'm still stunned and HAPPYYYYYY."

#my everything said yes!!! Thank You Jesus for this amazing angel You have Blessed me with! I'm still stunned and HAPPYYYYYY A photo posted by Billy Crawford (@billyjoecrawford) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:18pm PST

Coleen meanwhile simply captioned the photo: "My forever."

My forever (@dominicroque) A photo posted by Coleen Garcia (@coleengarcia) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

– Rappler.com