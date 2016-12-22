SNEAK PEEK: Okada Manila, grand entertainment venue soon to open in Manila

On the day they opened their doors for previews, Okada Manila held a Christmas concert with Toni Gonzaga, Luis Manzano, Bamboo, and more! Check out their photos here

MANILA, Philippines – Manila's newest resort and casino Okada Manila opened its doors for a sneak peek and a Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 21.

The celebration marks the beginning of Okada Manila's preview period – the Pearl Wing lobby and part of its casino are open for viewing "24 hours a day, 7 days a week," according to their website.

The Pearl Wing, with its pink interiors and capiz Christmas tree, is the lobby that visitors will see as they go through the main entrance of the resort.

From the outside, visitors can see the hotel's shining gold exterior and its grand entryway.

Only part of the hotel and casino is open to visitors for now, as the resort is still in construction. Okada Manila is set to open in 2017.

Meanwhile, at the Christmas celebration, hosted by Rico Robles, Toni Gonzaga, and Luis Manzano, Kazuo Okada himself was there to greet the audience a Merry Christmas before launching the fireworks show.

Stars like Bamboo, Regine Velasquez, and Lani Misalucha also performed their hits, a few covers, and some Christmas songs for the crowd at the free-for-all concert, along with dancers and DJs.

When complete, Okada Manila is set to have shops, a gaming hub, an indoor beach club, 993 rooms, and a fountain as large as 50 Olympic-sized pools.

Have you been inside Okada Manila? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com