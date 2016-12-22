LOOK: Cai Cortez, Wissem Rkhami welcome baby boy

Actress Cai Cortez and her husband Wissem Rkhami are now parents of a baby boy

MANILA, Philippines – Cai Cortez is now a mother. The actress has given birth to her first child – a boy – with husband Wissem Rkhami.

She made the announcement on Thursday, December 22, by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

"So this is what they call love at first sight," Cai wrote, as she looked down at her baby.

So this is what they call love at first sight A photo posted by Cai Cortez (@caicortez) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:04am PST

She also shared photo of her husband and son, whose name she has yet to reveal. "This role suits you well papa," she wrote in the caption.

This role suits you well papa A photo posted by Cai Cortez (@caicortez) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:05am PST

And just like that...we are three A photo posted by Cai Cortez (@caicortez) on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:06am PST

Cai, daughter of veteran actor Rez Cortez, married Wissem last July.

Cai stars in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 movie Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2: #ForeverIsNotEnough, along with Jericho Rosales and Eugene Domingo. The movie opens in theaters on December 25. – Rappler.com