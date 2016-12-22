Promoter: Canceled James Taylor concert not due to low ticket sales

'A seating plan layout does not explain that older people start buying tickets 2 weeks prior to the event,' explains Ovation Productions president and chief executive Renen de Guia

MANILA, Philippines – Ovation Productions president and chief executive Renen de Guia has spoken up about the rumors that James Taylor canceled his Philippine concert due to low ticket sales. (READ: James Taylor cancels PH concert, speaks out on summary killings)

On Wednesday, December 22, the singer canceled his February 25 concert in protest at alleged extrajudicial killings during President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

Since Duterte took office in July, over 6,100 deaths have been have been linked to the campaign against drugs, including deaths due to police operations and vigilante-style or unexplained killings. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs')

On social media and in the comments section of James' announcement, critics said that the singer had canceled his concert due to low ticket sales.

On Facebook, Renen spoke up about the issue, saying: "Ovation Productions denies malicious rumors being spread that the concert of James Taylor was canceled due to poor ticket sales. A seating plan layout from ticket seller’s website doesn’t show a full picture."

Interest for James' concert was very high, said Renen, who added that for a concert two months away, signs showed that they were on their way to selling out.

Renen said: "We were actually on track of selling out. All indicators said so… for an event two months away, sales was good, the buzz was strong, the market was very enthusiastic, we were getting lots of reservations, also lots of requests for complimentary tickets."

He also explained that those interested in attending were mostly from the baby boomer and Generation X generations.

"A seating plan layout does not explain that older people start buying tickets two weeks prior to the event. It is only young people who buy as soon as artists announce their upcoming concert. Young fans know that tickets could sell out in minutes due to online selling so they buy early. And although tickets to older artists’ concerts are also available online, older audiences have not changed their buying ways," said Renen.

After explaining that those over at Ovation were also disappointed about the cancellation, he continued: "We appeal to those spreading malicious rumors to please be more considerate. James Taylor made a political statement; Ovation Productions did its part to make him change his mind and in the end, we have to respect his decision as he has his own personal reasons for doing so. We do not engage in any political discussion."

Both Ovation and James have assured that tickets bought for the concert will be refunded. – With reports from Cecil Morella, AFP/Rappler.com