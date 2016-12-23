IN PHOTOS: Celebrities step out at the MMFF 2016 Parade of Stars

See Paolo Ballesteros, Julia Barretto, Rhian Ramos, and more at the annual Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars!

MANILA, Philippines – The stars of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 hit the streets in colorful, vibrant floats to greet their fans at the annual Parade of Stars. (LOOK: Vibrant MMFF 2016 floats from the Parade of Stars)

The parade, which took place on December 23, Friday, started at Manila City Hall and ended at Plaza Miranda.

This year's parade had a shorter route compared to previous years and featured smaller floats as well.

This is just one of the changes in the festival this year, which introduced a new Executive Committee and submission guidelines, among other changes.

All 8 MMFF entries – Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank, Die Beautiful, Kabisera, Oro, Saving Sally, Seklusyon, Sunday Beauty Queen, and Vince & Kath & James – will be in theaters on December 25. – Rappler.com

All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler