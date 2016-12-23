Entertainment News

WATCH: See the floats and the stars at the MMFF 2016 Parade!

Join us as we hop on the Metro Manila Film Festival parade floats!

Rappler.com
Published 10:53 PM, December 23, 2016
Updated 10:53 PM, December 23, 2016

'PARADE OF STARS.' Eugene Domingo and Kean Cirpriano stand on top of the 'Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2' float at the MMFF 2016 Parade. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

'PARADE OF STARS.' Eugene Domingo and Kean Cirpriano stand on top of the 'Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2' float at the MMFF 2016 Parade. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival Parade of Stars featured floats from each of the 8 entries in the festival.

The parade, which took place on Friday, December 23, started at Manila City Hall and ended at Plaza Miranda.

Fans on the streets caught a glimpse of the stars they'll see on-screen.

Have a look at all the colorful floats at the parade – Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank, Die Beautiful, Kabisera, Oro, Saving Sally, Seklusyon, Sunday Beauty Queen, and Vince & Kath & James – in the video above!

We also hitched a ride at a few floats at the festival. See the view from the floats in the videos below!

The MMFF 2016 movies will open in theaters on December 25. – Rappler.com