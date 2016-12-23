Avril Lavigne calls out Mark Zuckerberg for Nickelback jab

'Either way, you are allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste,' say Avril who was married to frontman Chad Kroeger

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has gotten some buzz for creating his own Jarvis to help him run his home, but Canadian singer Avril Lavigne is calling him out for making fun of Nickelback in the demo video he posted.

Avril, who was married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

"Dear Mark,

"Many people use your products – some people like them and some people don't Either way, you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste," Avril wrote.

“When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums.”

In the Facebook video, Mark asked Jarvis to play some Nickelback songs. The AI assistant, voiced by actor Morgan Freeman, said: "I'm sorry Mark. I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs." Mark responded by saying "Good," adding it was just a test and asking Jarvis to play music his family liked.

Check out the part starting 0:57 in the video.

Avril and Chad married back in 2013 but separated in 2015, though two remain friends. – Rappler.com