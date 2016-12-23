Timothy Tan apologizes, Sunshine Dizon responds

Sunshine Dizon responds to Timothy's public apology to her and their children

MANILA, Philippines – Timothy Tan, the estranged husband of actress Sunshine Dizon issued a public apology to his wife and children, 6 months after their separation. (READ: Sunshine Dizon's husband Timothy Tan confirms split)

According to a report from Pep, Timothy's lawyer Peter Sanchez said that Timothy and Sunshine have "agreed to settle their issues."

Part of the statement sent to Pep goes: "With profound remorse, I sincerely apologize for the pain and embarrassment I have caused my wife Sunshine and our two children. I deeply regret having been the cause of their suffering."

Timothy assured that his family was his priority, adding that he would "do whatever it takes to avoid [a] similar incident in the future."

In the same report, Sunshine issued a short statement through PPL Entertainment Inc, the talent firm that manages Sunshine's career.

“I appreciate Tim’s public apology, and I accept it in the spirit of Christmas and for the sake of our two children.

“I want to clarify that we have not reconciled.

“Everything we do at this point is simply for the best interests and welfare of our children," Sunshine said.

The Ika-6 Na Utos actress also said that she will issue a longer statement after the holidays and that what matters right now is that she and kids will enjoy the season happily and peacefully.

Last June, Timothy confirmed that he and Sunshine separated after 6 years of marriage.

Sunshine accused Timothy of cheating her with another woman, saying she will not given him the annulment he wanted. Although she initially did not name the person, the woman was later identified as Clarisma Sison during a hearing. (READ: Sunshine Dizon, Timothy Tan face off in court over custody of children)

Despite their breakup, Sunshine said that she has no regrets and that she's open to another relationship in the future. – Rappler.com