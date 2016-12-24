Margot Robbie marries Tom Ackerley in Australia

The 'Suicide Squad' actress and Tom get married in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Margot Robbie married her boyfriend Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony last week.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, the couple married at Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, and the wedding was attended by friends and family attended.

On Instagram, the Suicide Squad actress posted a photo of her wearing a ring and kissing Tom.

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

News.com.au reported that Margot wore a cream-colored dress, which the Courier Mail reported belonged to her mother and was altered by designer Casey Tanswell.

Rumors of a wedding surfaced when she arrived in Australia last week wearing a t-shirts that says, “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.”

Margot met Tom, a British assistant director, in 2013 while doing the movie Suite Francaise.

In an interview with Vogue last May, Margot talked about her relationship with Tom.

She said: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before," she said.

Last year, Margot visited the Philippines, where she did some charity work for the Rise Above Foundation in Cebu and Bohol. Rappler.com