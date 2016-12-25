IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for your favorite PH stars

Check out how Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, Maine Mendoza, and more spent the holidays!

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's that time of the year once again, and like us, our favorite stars took some time off to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

Whether they went on trips abroad or enjoyed a Noche Buena feast at home, here's a look at what the they got up to this Christmas 2016.

Anne Curtis and sister Jasmine are in Australia for the holidays.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!!! Maligayang Pasko po! #CurtisSmithees A photo posted by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:53pm PST

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife. They were later joined by the rest of the Sotto clan.

6th Christmas together, 1st as husband and wife. Merry Christmas everyone! A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:40am PST

Happy birthday Papa Jesus! Thank you for this family A photo posted by Marie Pauleen Luna- Sotto (@pauleenlunasotto) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:00am PST

Alex Gonzaga shared a photo of the family along with nephew Seve, the son of her sister Toni and husband Paul Soriano.

Happy birthday Jesus Christ our Savior!!!! Merry CHRISTMAS to everyone!!! We are happy coz now pwede na namin re-enact ang "belen" may baby boy na kami (ako isa sa wise men fyi) A photo posted by Alex Gonzaga (@cathygonzaga) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:38am PST

Ruffa Gutierrez and daughters Lorin and Venice joined the Gutierrez family for the holidays.

MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to yours! Lorin & Venice are hosting our gift giving #GutzYChristmas A video posted by Ruffa Gutierrez (@iloveruffag) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:27pm PST

Vice Ganda spen time with the family.

Merry Christmas everyone! Happy Birthday po Jesus! A photo posted by Jose Marie Viceral (@praybeytbenjamin) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:48am PST

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano spent their first Christmas with their son Primo.

His outfit is perfect @little_dreamers_ph!!! A photo posted by Iya Villania-Arellano (@iyavillania) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:30am PST

Nikki Gil posted a family photo with her husband BJ Albert.

Merry merry A photo posted by Nikki Gil-Albert (@nikkigil) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:06am PST

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado spent Christmas Eve together.

A photo posted by @dennistrillo on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:12am PST

Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, and their daughter Julianna attended Christmas Eve mass with their family in Ormoc City.

Waiting for the Christmas evening mass to begin. @lucytgomez @gomezjuliana @88matt88 A photo posted by Richard Gomez (@richardgomezinstagram) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:34am PST

Angelica Panganiban posted photos of the dishes she and her family prepared for Noche Buena.

Christmas Pizza for tonight's noche buena appetizer #ChefKaAngge Prosciutto w/ Spinach, Raisins and Pine nuts A photo posted by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:32am PST

Meanwhile, Zsa Zsa Padilla is enjoyed Japan this holiday season.

My sudden love affair with beef continues. Went back here kasi masarap. A photo posted by Zsa Zsa Padilla (@zsazsapadilla) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:28am PST

Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza is also in Japan with her family.

AHHHHHng ginaw, mga betty. A photo posted by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

Joey de Leon and his family are also enjoying Japan for the Christmas season.

Ito po ang tinatawag na HAPONAN para sa Bisperas ng Kapaskuhan! A photo posted by Joey de Leon (@angpoetnyo) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:50am PST

Newly engaged couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are celebrating the holidays in Spain.

For the Garcia family, Christmas wouldn't be complete without PAELLA And btw, every single dish we had in this restaurant was absolutely mouth-watering!!!! I could eat here everyday #GARCIASenESPAÑA A photo posted by Coleen Garcia (@coleengarcia) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:28am PST

The Amazing Race Asia's 3rd place winners Eric Tai and Rona Samson-Tai are currently in Australia.

So great to be back in Sydney, City! Pitt street hasn't changed one bit! #teamericrona #ericandronasadventures #sydney #pittstreet A photo posted by Eric Eruption Tai (@eruption23) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:35am PST

Here's a photo of Eric and his family.

Merry Christmas from the Tai-Hicans! #thelastoftheTAIhicans #merrychristmas #taihicans #fitgamer A photo posted by Eric Eruption Tai (@eruption23) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:05am PST

Ogie Alcasid and wife Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are also in Australia with their son Nate, to spend the holidays with Ogie's ex-wife Michelle Van Eimeren, her husband Mark Morrow, and their daughters Leila and Sarah.

#justlanded in #Sydney A video posted by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

#bakingcookiesforsanta #family #christmas2016 A video posted by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Dec 23, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

Iza Calzado is spending the holidays with boyfriend Ben Wintle and family in the UK.

Merry Christmas from Me and @benmwintle #WintleWonderland A photo posted by DREAM BIG (@missizacalzado) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:20am PST

TV host Kim Atienza and family are also in the UK.

Isaiah 9:6 For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. A message of hope and joy from us. Merry CHRISTmas from the Atienzas! A photo posted by Kim Atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:52am PST

Vina Morales and sister Shaina Magdayao are with their mom and sisters in the US.

To these 2 beautiful women inside and out who are celebrating their birthdays last 22nd (my beautiful mom) and 23rd (my beautiful ate @sheila_sm23 ) Thank you for always guiding us when we need pieces of advice We love you Happiest bday Mom and Ate #magdayaofamily Love from SFO see you soon ate (Sheryl not in the photo @sheryl_magdayao ) A photo posted by Vina Morales (@vina_morales) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:37pm PST

How did you spend your Christmas holiday? Share away in the comments! – Rappler.com