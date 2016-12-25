Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for your favorite PH stars

Check out how Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, Maine Mendoza, and more spent the holidays!

Published 1:17 PM, December 25, 2016
Updated 4:17 PM, December 25, 2016

CHRISTMAS PAELLA. Newly engaged couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford spends Christmas together in Spain. Screengrab from Instagram/coleengarcia

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's that time of the year once again, and like us, our favorite stars took some time off to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

Whether they went on trips abroad or enjoyed a Noche Buena feast at home, here's a look at what the they got up to this Christmas 2016.

Anne Curtis and sister Jasmine are in Australia for the holidays.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!!! Maligayang Pasko po! #CurtisSmithees

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife. They were later joined by the rest of the Sotto clan.

6th Christmas together, 1st as husband and wife. Merry Christmas everyone!

Happy birthday Papa Jesus! Thank you for this family

Alex Gonzaga shared a photo of the family along with nephew Seve, the son of her sister Toni and husband Paul Soriano.

Ruffa Gutierrez and daughters Lorin and Venice joined the Gutierrez family for the holidays.

MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to yours! Lorin & Venice are hosting our gift giving #GutzYChristmas

Vice Ganda spen time with the family.

Merry Christmas everyone! Happy Birthday po Jesus!

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano spent their first Christmas with their son Primo.

His outfit is perfect @little_dreamers_ph!!!

Nikki Gil posted a family photo with her husband BJ Albert.

Merry merry

Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado spent Christmas Eve together.

Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, and their daughter Julianna attended Christmas Eve mass with their family in Ormoc City.

Waiting for the Christmas evening mass to begin. @lucytgomez @gomezjuliana @88matt88

Angelica Panganiban posted photos of the dishes she and her family prepared for Noche Buena.

Christmas Pizza for tonight's noche buena appetizer #ChefKaAngge Prosciutto w/ Spinach, Raisins and Pine nuts

Meanwhile, Zsa Zsa Padilla is enjoyed Japan this holiday season.

My sudden love affair with beef continues. Went back here kasi masarap.

Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza is also in Japan with her family.

AHHHHHng ginaw, mga betty.

Joey de Leon and his family are also enjoying Japan for the Christmas season.

Ito po ang tinatawag na HAPONAN para sa Bisperas ng Kapaskuhan!

Newly engaged couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are celebrating the holidays in Spain.

The Amazing Race Asia's 3rd place winners Eric Tai and Rona Samson-Tai are currently in Australia.

Here's a photo of Eric and his family.

Merry Christmas from the Tai-Hicans! #thelastoftheTAIhicans #merrychristmas #taihicans #fitgamer

Ogie Alcasid and wife Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are also in Australia with their son Nate, to spend the holidays with Ogie's ex-wife Michelle Van Eimeren, her husband Mark Morrow, and their daughters Leila and Sarah.

#justlanded in #Sydney

#bakingcookiesforsanta #family #christmas2016

Iza Calzado is spending the holidays with boyfriend Ben Wintle and family in the UK.

Merry Christmas from Me and @benmwintle #WintleWonderland

TV host Kim Atienza and family are also in the UK.

Vina Morales and sister Shaina Magdayao are with their mom and sisters in the US.

How did you spend your Christmas holiday? Share away in the comments! – Rappler.com