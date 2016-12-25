IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for your favorite PH stars
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – It's that time of the year once again, and like us, our favorite stars took some time off to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.
Whether they went on trips abroad or enjoyed a Noche Buena feast at home, here's a look at what the they got up to this Christmas 2016.
Anne Curtis and sister Jasmine are in Australia for the holidays.
Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto spent their first Christmas together as husband and wife. They were later joined by the rest of the Sotto clan.
Alex Gonzaga shared a photo of the family along with nephew Seve, the son of her sister Toni and husband Paul Soriano.
Ruffa Gutierrez and daughters Lorin and Venice joined the Gutierrez family for the holidays.
Vice Ganda spen time with the family.
Iya Villania and Drew Arellano spent their first Christmas with their son Primo.
Nikki Gil posted a family photo with her husband BJ Albert.
Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado spent Christmas Eve together.
Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres, and their daughter Julianna attended Christmas Eve mass with their family in Ormoc City.
Angelica Panganiban posted photos of the dishes she and her family prepared for Noche Buena.
Meanwhile, Zsa Zsa Padilla is enjoyed Japan this holiday season.
Eat Bulaga's Maine Mendoza is also in Japan with her family.
Joey de Leon and his family are also enjoying Japan for the Christmas season.
Newly engaged couple Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford are celebrating the holidays in Spain.
The Amazing Race Asia's 3rd place winners Eric Tai and Rona Samson-Tai are currently in Australia.
Here's a photo of Eric and his family.
Ogie Alcasid and wife Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are also in Australia with their son Nate, to spend the holidays with Ogie's ex-wife Michelle Van Eimeren, her husband Mark Morrow, and their daughters Leila and Sarah.
Iza Calzado is spending the holidays with boyfriend Ben Wintle and family in the UK.
TV host Kim Atienza and family are also in the UK.
Vina Morales and sister Shaina Magdayao are with their mom and sisters in the US.
To these 2 beautiful women inside and out who are celebrating their birthdays last 22nd (my beautiful mom) and 23rd (my beautiful ate @sheila_sm23 ) Thank you for always guiding us when we need pieces of advice We love you Happiest bday Mom and Ate #magdayaofamily Love from SFO see you soon ate (Sheryl not in the photo @sheryl_magdayao )
How did you spend your Christmas holiday? Share away in the comments! – Rappler.com