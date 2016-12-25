Entertainment News

IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and more

(UPDATED) Here's what Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and many more did during the holiday season!

Published 9:29 PM, December 25, 2016
Updated 11:49 AM, December 26, 2016

ZAC EFRON. Zac is just one of the Hollywood stars who shared with his fans what he did this Christmas. Screengrab from Instagram/zacefron

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) With the holidays in full swing across the world too, many of our favorite Hollywood stars took a break and spent some time with their families too.

Here's a look at how they celebrated Christmas 2016!

Kendall Jenner posted a photo from her mom Kris Jenner's Christmas party.

Christmas carols at momma's party

Here's Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter and friends.

Festive moms VS chic moms...

Some of us are more festive than others. Merry Christmas Eve!

Brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth shared their holiday photos with their family, and it looks like Miley Cyrus celebrated with them.

Merry xmas world xoxo @liamhemsworth @hemsworthluke @zocobodypro @jasonsmith84 @elsapatakyconfidential @mileycyrus

Happy birthday Jesus

Mariah Carey greeted her fans on Christmas Eve with a photo of herself with her children, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. On December 23, she also posted a video of her cooking with her son.

Wishing you a magical, happy Christmas Eve with the people you love most.

Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer

Henry Cavill posted this Christmas Day video, showing his fans what Santa dropped off for his dog Kal.

Selena Gomez surprised some kids and their families at Cook Children's Medical Center in Texas who couldn't go home during the holidays.

Niall Horan posted a Christmas message for his fans, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you very much for this year and the last 4 or 5 months have been absolutely crazy since 'This Town' came out. I wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a very happy New Year."

Merry Christmas everyone . Have a great day .

Model Lily Aldridge posted a photo of herself with Taylor Swift and Taylor's friend Abigail Anderson on Christmas. Later, she posted a photo of her family in front of their tree too.

Christmas Smooches

Wishing Everyone a Very Merry Christmas Eve

Abigail posted a few photos of herself with Taylor during Christmas too.

Christmas is all around us

Kitty #ChristmasCard2016

Bella Thorne made some hot cocoa with her family.

We made the bombest hot chocolate everrrrr #family #coloredhaircrew

Here are more photos from the stars' Christmas celebrations!

Merry Christmas

I @ellieehemmingss

Merry Christmas rom our families to yours Hope you've had a great day

‪@therock I know what you're up to, big guy- I'm hopping on the cookie train.‬

Merry Christmas Eve Love, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton ♡

