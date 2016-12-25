IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and more
MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) With the holidays in full swing across the world too, many of our favorite Hollywood stars took a break and spent some time with their families too.
Here's a look at how they celebrated Christmas 2016!
Kendall Jenner posted a photo from her mom Kris Jenner's Christmas party.
Here's Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter and friends.
Brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth shared their holiday photos with their family, and it looks like Miley Cyrus celebrated with them.
Mariah Carey greeted her fans on Christmas Eve with a photo of herself with her children, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. On December 23, she also posted a video of her cooking with her son.
Henry Cavill posted this Christmas Day video, showing his fans what Santa dropped off for his dog Kal.
Selena Gomez surprised some kids and their families at Cook Children's Medical Center in Texas who couldn't go home during the holidays.
Niall Horan posted a Christmas message for his fans, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you very much for this year and the last 4 or 5 months have been absolutely crazy since 'This Town' came out. I wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a very happy New Year."
Model Lily Aldridge posted a photo of herself with Taylor Swift and Taylor's friend Abigail Anderson on Christmas. Later, she posted a photo of her family in front of their tree too.
Abigail posted a few photos of herself with Taylor during Christmas too.
Bella Thorne made some hot cocoa with her family.
Here are more photos from the stars' Christmas celebrations!
– Rappler.com