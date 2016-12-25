IN PHOTOS: Christmas 2016 for Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and more

(UPDATED) Here's what Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and many more did during the holiday season!

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATED) With the holidays in full swing across the world too, many of our favorite Hollywood stars took a break and spent some time with their families too.

Here's a look at how they celebrated Christmas 2016!

Kendall Jenner posted a photo from her mom Kris Jenner's Christmas party.

Christmas carols at momma's party A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:43am PST

Here's Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter and friends.

Festive moms VS chic moms... A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:09pm PST

Some of us are more festive than others. Merry Christmas Eve! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

Brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth shared their holiday photos with their family, and it looks like Miley Cyrus celebrated with them.

Merry xmas world xoxo @liamhemsworth @hemsworthluke @zocobodypro @jasonsmith84 @elsapatakyconfidential @mileycyrus A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Happy birthday Jesus A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

Mariah Carey greeted her fans on Christmas Eve with a photo of herself with her children, Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. On December 23, she also posted a video of her cooking with her son.

Wishing you a magical, happy Christmas Eve with the people you love most. A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

Merry Christmas everybody! I'm making my favorite sauce and I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Henry Cavill posted this Christmas Day video, showing his fans what Santa dropped off for his dog Kal.

Santa and I know each other personally so he drops off the pressies one day early, especially for Kal. Time efficiency and all that. #Christmas #Kal #AmericanAkita A video posted by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

Selena Gomez surprised some kids and their families at Cook Children's Medical Center in Texas who couldn't go home during the holidays.

Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren't able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason A photo posted by Child Life Zone Fort Worth (@cookchildrensclz) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

Niall Horan posted a Christmas message for his fans, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you very much for this year and the last 4 or 5 months have been absolutely crazy since 'This Town' came out. I wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a very happy New Year."

Merry Christmas everyone . Have a great day . A video posted by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:09am PST

Model Lily Aldridge posted a photo of herself with Taylor Swift and Taylor's friend Abigail Anderson on Christmas. Later, she posted a photo of her family in front of their tree too.

Christmas Smooches A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:35am PST

Wishing Everyone a Very Merry Christmas Eve A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Abigail posted a few photos of herself with Taylor during Christmas too.

Christmas is all around us A photo posted by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:16am PST

Kitty #ChristmasCard2016 A photo posted by Abigail Anderson (@abigail_lauren) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:21am PST

Bella Thorne made some hot cocoa with her family.

We made the bombest hot chocolate everrrrr #family #coloredhaircrew A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:12pm PST

Here are more photos from the stars' Christmas celebrations!

Merry Christmas A photo posted by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:49am PST

I @ellieehemmingss A photo posted by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:53am PST

Merry Christmas rom our families to yours Hope you've had a great day A photo posted by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:40am PST

Had a delicious Christmas dinner with mum and dad @langbrookfarm_havant , amazing food and excellent service , really nice afternoon. Think my plate weighed around a stone ! Time to walk it off with the hound! Giant slice of chocolate orange cake when I get back , merry chrimbo #christmas #family A photo posted by Mark Daniel Read (@markreadmusic) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:09am PST

‪@therock I know what you're up to, big guy- I'm hopping on the cookie train.‬ A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

Merry Christmas Eve Love, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton ♡ A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:01am PST

– Rappler.com