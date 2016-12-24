WATCH: Demi Lovato belts out powerful rendition of 'Silent Night'
MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is here, and Demi Lovato released a beautiful rendition of "Silent Night" just in time for the holidays.
In a video posted on YouTube on December 19, Demi sings "Silent Night" to a piano accompaniment, letting her powerful voice shine.
On Instagram, Demi posted a clip of her performance, telling her fans in the caption: "Wanted to share my favorite holiday song with you guys. Hope you like my rendition of 'Silent Night.' Happy Holidays!"
The performance was part of a project to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Honda Civic Tour.
