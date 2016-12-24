WATCH: Demi Lovato belts out powerful rendition of 'Silent Night'

Demi sings her favorite holiday song for her fans

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is here, and Demi Lovato released a beautiful rendition of "Silent Night" just in time for the holidays.

In a video posted on YouTube on December 19, Demi sings "Silent Night" to a piano accompaniment, letting her powerful voice shine.

On Instagram, Demi posted a clip of her performance, telling her fans in the caption: "Wanted to share my favorite holiday song with you guys. Hope you like my rendition of 'Silent Night.' Happy Holidays!"

Wanted to share my favorite holiday song with you guysHope you like my rendition of “Silent Night” Happy Holidays! Watch the full video at Honda.us/SilentNight. #HondaCivicTour A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:51am PST

The performance was part of a project to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Honda Civic Tour.

What's on your Christmas playlist this holiday season? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com