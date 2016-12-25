WATCH: Mariah Carey drops 3 never-before-seen Christmas videos

Mariah Carey releases 3 never-before-seen videos for 'Joy To The World,' 'Silent Night,' and 'The Christmas Party is on Santa Claus Lane'

MANILA, Philippines – Mariah Carey has long provided us with great Christmas songs to celebrate and sing along to, and this year, she gave her fans 3 never-before-seen music videos for the holiday season!

Mariah released one music video a day for each of the songs featured in her Christmas albums starting on Thursday, December 22. The videos are exclusive on her new website, MariahsWorld.com.

In the video for "The Christmas Party is on Santa Claus Lane," Mariah sings in a red dress, as Santa and his elves party around her.

Mariah released "Joy To The World" next, and she was joined by gospel choir and a piano player on a snowy set.

The singer slowed it down in her last video with "Silent Night."

After "Silent Night" was released, Mariah posted a clip of all 3 videos on Instagram and greeted her fans in the caption: "Here's my 3rd video gift to you, dear #Lambily! Wishing you all a joyful and happy holiday."

Here's my third video gift to you, dear #Lambily! Wishing you all a joyful & happy holiday. A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:59am PST



In the spirit of the holidays, Mariah also joined James Corden in a "Carpool Karaoke" video released a few weeks ago. Watch her and stars like Adele, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more singing "All I Want for Christmas is You" here.

What's your favorite Christmas song performed by Mariah? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com