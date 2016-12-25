WATCH: First trailer for 'Alien: Covenant'

Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant' is the sequel to 'Prometheus'

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the next chapter in the Alien franchise is out!

In the terrifying first trailer for Alien: Covenant, we see the crew of the colony ship Covenant making its way to a remote planet.

When they land, though, what they think is paradise turns out to be something else, and they're attacked by slimy alien creatures and many other creepy things in the dark.

Covenant is the second installment of the prequel to the original Alien series. The first one, Prometheus, was released in 2012.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Billy Crudu, and is directed by Ridley Scott.

It's set to open in theaters in the US on May 19, 2017. – Rappler.com