Stars pay tribute to late George Michael

Ellen DeGeneres, Duran Duran, James Corden and more remember the late singer

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A number of musicians and celebrities took to social media to mourn and pay their respects to the late British singer George Michael.

George's death at the age of 53 years old was confirmed by his publicist on Sunday, December 25.

Madonna posted on Instagram: "Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F**k Off NOW?"

Elton John wrote: "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. [George Michael] #RIP."

Andrew Ridgeley, George's partner in the group Wham! posted on Twitter: "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx."

Ryan Reynolds posted: "George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham."

Guy Pearce tweeted: "This year has just been too much.....RIP George Michael xxxx"

Singer Richard Marx said: "I always had great respect for George's talent, especially as a songwriter. This year has been quite the enemy to music. RIP #GeorgeMichael."

Supermodel Linda Evangelista said she was heartbroken over the singer's death. Linda was one of the models who appeared in his music videos "Freedom '90" and "Too Funky."

"I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy," she said.

Tyra Banks, who appeared in his video "Too Funky," wrote: "This Christmas is beautiful yet sad as I remember [George Michael] and his amazing talent and the beauty he created with songs."

Cindy Crawford posted on Instagram: "Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael's #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George."

British group Duran Duran took to Twitter to express their condolences to his family.

"2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to [George Michael's ]family."

Ellen DeGeneres wrote: "I just heard about my friend [George Michael's] death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad."

James Corden tweeted: "I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."

Actor George Takei meanwhile said: "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you."

Ricky Gervais, meanwhile, said: "Unbelievable. RIP George Michael."

Singer LeAnn Rimes tweeted: "Omg #GeorgeMichael noooo! No No No No No! We have lost too many beautiful souls this year. #rip you will be greatly missed."

Rob Lowe said, "Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them," he said.

Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi wrote: "I'll never forget the first time I saw George Michael in concert.Might sound strange but he inspired me to be a better athlete. He gave 110%."

Known for songs such as "Too Funky," "Freedom! '90," "Faith," and "Fastlove," George Michael rose to fame as part of Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980's. Some of the duo's hits include "Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart," "Wake Me Up Before You," and "I'm Your Man."

The singer was due to release a documentary in 2017 after years of living as a virtual recluse in which he hit the headlines for a series of bizarre incidents linked to drugs. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com



