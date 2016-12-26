IN PHOTOS: Kardashians, Jenners at Christmas party 2016

See Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and more at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party!

MANILA, Philippines – It's Christmastime once again, and the Kardashians threw a big holiday party to celebrate the season.

On December 24 in the US, the clan and their friends gathered at Kris Jenner's house for a round of Christmas carols and dancing.

In attendance were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and their dad Caitlyn Jenner.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:42pm PST





A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:41pm PST





A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:10pm PST





y'all didn't know i had pipes?? Merry Christmas A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:01am PST





last night with Mike A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST





Last night..... A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:53pm PST





Hi Santa!!! A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 25, 2016 at 2:52pm PST





Krismas A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST





Eve A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST





Who's ready for the annual Jenner/Kardashian Christmas Eve party? A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:59pm PST



Kylie's boyfriend Tyga, Kim's husband Kanye West, John Legend, and David Foster were spotted too.

Christmas carols at momma's party A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:43am PST





A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:41am PST





A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:43pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:32am PST

Check out more photos and videos from the night below!

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:17pm PST





A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:37pm PST





A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:20am PST





A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:22am PST





A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:39am PST







