IN PHOTOS: Kardashians, Jenners at Christmas party 2016
See Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and more at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party!
Published 10:26 AM, December 26, 2016
Updated 10:26 AM, December 26, 2016
CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY 2016. Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kylie Jenner attend Kris Jenner's Christmas bash. Screengrab from Instagram/kylizzlesnapchats
MANILA, Philippines – It's Christmastime once again, and the Kardashians threw a big holiday party to celebrate the season.
On December 24 in the US, the clan and their friends gathered at Kris Jenner's house for a round of Christmas carols and dancing.
In attendance were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and their dad Caitlyn Jenner.
Last night.....
A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Dec 25, 2016 at 2:53pm PST
Hi Santa!!!
A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Dec 25, 2016 at 2:52pm PST
Krismas
A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST
Eve
A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST
Kylie's boyfriend Tyga, Kim's husband Kanye West, John Legend, and David Foster were spotted too.
Check out more photos and videos from the night below!
– Rappler.com