IN PHOTOS: Kardashians, Jenners at Christmas party 2016

See Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and more at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party!

Published 10:26 AM, December 26, 2016
Updated 10:26 AM, December 26, 2016

CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY 2016. Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kylie Jenner attend Kris Jenner's Christmas bash. Screengrab from Instagram/kylizzlesnapchats

MANILA, Philippines – It's Christmastime once again, and the Kardashians threw a big holiday party to celebrate the season.

On December 24 in the US, the clan and their friends gathered at Kris Jenner's house for a round of Christmas carols and dancing.

In attendance were Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and their dad Caitlyn Jenner.




y'all didn't know i had pipes?? Merry Christmas

A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on


last night with Mike

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on


Last night.....

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Hi Santa!!!

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Krismas

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Eve

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Who's ready for the annual Jenner/Kardashian Christmas Eve party?

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on


Kylie's boyfriend Tyga, Kim's husband Kanye West, John Legend, and David Foster were spotted too.

Christmas carols at momma's party

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on


A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


Check out more photos and videos from the night below!







