Box office update: MMFF 2016 reveals day 1 top grossing films

The Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 committee releases the Top 4 highest grossing films in the festival so far

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) committee has announced the initial 4 top grossing films after the festival's first day.

According to a statement from the MMFF Executive Committee (ExeCom), released on Monday, December 26, the following are first day top grossers, in alphabetical order:

The statement also said that the festival has reached its target sales for the first day.

The statement read: "We have re-assessed and set a new benchmark for this festival, we nevertheless look at the financial sales for the first day as a real bonus as we have already achieved what we started out to in the first place, which is the cultural advancement through Filipino films."

It continued, "You cannot put a price [on] something which the future generations of Filipinos will find priceless and ageless."

In a text message to Rappler, MMFF Public Relations Head Noel Ferrer said that not all the box office returns have been submitted yet, which is why they have not announced a final figure for the festival's first day total gross.

This 2016, the MMFF went through many changes, among which are new ExeCom members, new submission guidelines, and new criteria for judging submissions. ([READ] MMFF 2016 revamped: 10 important changes to know)

As a result, the festival's usual contenders from large production companies did not make it to the lineup. Mostly movies from independent productions made it instead, including a documentary, the festival's first in its 42 year history. – Rappler.com