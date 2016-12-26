LOOK: Desiree del Valle and Boom Labrusca's romantic holiday moment

The couple, engaged since last year, shared a special moment with their families in the US

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Boom Labrusca shared a special moment with his fiancee, actress Desiree del Valle, and their family on Friday, December 23 in the US.

On Instagram, Boom wrote: "Namanhikan kaming mag-ina. Pormal kong hiningi ang kamay ni Desiree Lois Dunham na maging Mrs. Labrusca sa harap ng aming mga ina ... Darling ok lang ba sayo na maging Mrs. Labrusca? Sabay hiniram ko ulit yung ring darling borrow muna at sinuot ko ulit."

(I formally asked Desiree Lois Dunham's hand in marriage, for her to be Mrs Labrusca in from of our mothers. I told her, 'darling, will you have the honor of being Mrs Labrusca?' And then I borrowed the ring she was wearing.)

Namanhikan kaming mag -ina Pormal kong hiningi ang kamay ni Desiree lois Dunham na maging Mrs. Labrusca sa harap ng aming mga ina ... Darling ok lang ba sayo na maging Mrs. Labrusca Sabay hiniram ko ulit yung ring darling borrow muna at sinuot ko ulit #labruscas #alwaysthankful #thankyoulord #papindarling #sanfo2016 Ang tunay na Lalake namamanhikan Dec 23 , 2016 A photo posted by boom labrusca (@boomeey) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Desiree and Boom have yet to give other details of their upcoming wedding.

In an interview with ABS-CBN last year, Desiree, who starred in Floredeliza, confirmed that she and Boom are engaged. She said that Boom proposed to her during the early part of their relationship. The two have been together for close to 4 years.

According to an interview Desiree gave last year, both her and Boom's moms are in the US.

Boom has a son Tony, who was a finalist on Pinoy Boyband Superstar. – Rappler.com