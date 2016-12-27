MMFF 2016: 4 films grant 30% discount to students, senior citizens, PWDs

4 out of the 8 Metro Manila Film Festival movies grant ticket discounts on the 3rd day of the festival

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 committee has announced that 4 films are offering a 30% discount to students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The discount will be effective starting on Tuesday, December 27 and the festival will run until January 3.

The movies are Kabisera, Oro, Saving Sally, and Sunday Beauty Queen.



In a previous statement from the MMFF, sent to Rappler on December 18, the committee said that the discount was one of the promotional activities proposed to attract more viewers this festival season.

The discount was an option given to all the MMFF movie producers in cooperation with cinemas and other stakeholders in the movie industry, they said.

When news of the discount first broke, many thought that the Star Cinema movie Vince & Kath & James would pull out of the festival due to the proposed discount.

The committee also addressed this in the December 18 statement, saying: "The MMFF ExeCom dispelled reports that Star Cinema is pulling out its entry Vince & Kath & James purportedly due to the 30% discount on ticket prices."

"Just like all the other producers, they have been supportive of the MMFF initiatives to bring more people to the festival every year," said MMFF Chairman Tim Orbos. – Rappler.com