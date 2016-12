Julia Montes meets her biological father, Martin Schnittka

'Hindi ko aakalain na darating ang araw na ito, makikita at makakasama ko siya,' Julia says after meeting her father

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Julia Montes received a special gift this Christmas. On Tuesday, December 27, she posted a photo of her with her biological father Martin Schnittka, a German national.

In the post on Instagram, Julia wrote: "Hindi ko aakalain na darating ang araw na ito, makikita at makakasama ko siya. Unang-una gusto ko magpasalamat sa Panginoon, na pinagkaloob niya ang pagkakataon na ito. Malinaw pa sa isip ko nung mga panahon na ipagdasal ko na mangyari ang araw na ito hanggang sa sumuko na ko at nawalan ng pagasa .

(I never thought that this day would come, that we would see each other and be together. First of all, I want to thank God for granting me this chance. It's still clear to me, all those times I prayed for this da to happen until I gave up and lost hope.)

Julia thanked God, the father figures in her life, the CocoJul (Coco Martin and Julia) loveteam fans, and her cousin Michelle for making the moment possible.

Julia, born Mara Schnittka, grew in the care of her mother and her grandmother after her father left them when she was a baby. In an interview back in 2013, Julia said that she would love to meet her dad.

Julia is currently part of Doble Kara. – Rappler.com