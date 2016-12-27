Stars mourn death of Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill, William Shatner, Anna Kendrick, Ellen DeGeneres, Elizabeth Banks and more react to the death of the 'Star Wars' actress

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A number of celebrities took to social media to mourn the death of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday, December 27.

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker tweeted: "No words #Devastated"

Ellen DeGeneres wrote: [Carrie Fisher] was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."

Ryan Seacrest tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family."

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean wrote: "2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie Fisher. So sad. I just can't ! Rip both of you."

William Shatner wrote: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

Patton Oswalt meanwhile tweeted: "F**k this year. F** this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher."

Anna Kendrick wrote: "No. No. F**k this sh*t. Carrie Fisher is a f**king legend and this is bulls**t."

Elizabeth Banks wrote: "#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did."

Seth MacFarlane tweeted: "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely."

Sarah Paulson wrote: "Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly."

Orange Is The New Black star Uzo Aduba meanwhile tweeted one of Carrie's quotes.

"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher."

George Takei tweeted: "May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away."

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian wrote: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

Actress Felicia Day wrote: "My life goal as a kid was to have buns like Leia. I had a definitely flammable Star Wars bedspread cause of her. RIP [Carrie Fisher]."

Lupita Nyon'go and Gwendoline Christie, who starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens also mourned the death of Carrie. Lupita posted a photo of her and Carrie together.

Gwendoline meanwhile wrote: "We've lost our Princess."

On December 23, Carrie was taken to the hospital after she suffered a heart attack. Her brother Todd gave an update on Christmas Eve, saying that she an intensive care unit at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator. (READ: Hollywood's 'princess' Carrie Fisher dead at 60)

Carrie, daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds, rose to fame as Princess Leia in the first installment of the Stars Wars films. She once again reprised this iconic role in last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com