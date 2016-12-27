'Star Wars' cast remembers Carrie Fisher

(3RD UPDATE) Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Harrison Ford, and more of the 'Star Wars' cast pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia

MANILA, Philippines (3RD UPDATE) – Star Wars cast members, old and new, paid tribute to Carrie Fisher following her death on Tuesday, December 27 (4am, December 28 in Manila). (READ: 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60)

Carrie played Princess Leia in the original trilogy of the iconic space opera, which was released from 1977 to 1983.

She died at the age of 60, after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by her daughter, Billie Lourd, through family spokesman Simon Halls.

Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the Star Wars films, said in a statement to People: “Carrie was one-of-a-kind... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely… My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

In Carrie's recent memoir The Princess Diarist, based on journals she kept while filming the Star Wars trilogy, she revealed that she had a 3-month affair with Harrison while filming Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. (READ: Carrie Fisher says she had an affair with Harrison Ford on 'Star Wars')

Carrie and Harrison were 19 and 33 at the time, and Harrison, now 74, was married to his first wife, Mary Marquardt.

Star Wars creator George Lucas said in a statement to E! News: "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie, and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Following her death, Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, sent out a tweet which read: "No words. #Devastated." It came with a black and white photo of himself and Carrie as Luke and Leia.

He later penned a longer tribute on Facebook, remembering Carrie, saying: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life, and both would have been far emptier without her."



Anthony Daniels – C-3PO in the Star Wars series – said that he thought he had gotten his Christmas wish of Carrie recovering from her heart attack. "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't," he wrote. "In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, tweeted: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

Peter Mayhew posted photos and himself and Carrie, saying, "There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly." Peter played Chewbacca in Star Wars.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the latest sequel trilogy, said about her predecessor in a statement to E! News: "Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye."

Director Colin Trevorrow, who is directing Episode IX set to be released in 2019, simply posted a silhouette of Carrie as Leia, saying, "Always."

Chris Weitz, who wrote the latest Star Wars release, the standalone film Rogue One, said on Twitter, "Very sad today. Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher."

Samuel L. Jackson, who played the jedi Mace Windu, said on Twitter, "The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia."

John Boyega, who played Finn in the The Force Awakens, said, "My heart is heavy but I'm grateful that I got to know her. I'll cherish the memories, conversations and her consistent support. Rest well."

Rian Johnson, who is directing the upcoming Episode VIII, said that Carrie was "an incredible person." He added: "I feel lucky I got to know her, and heartbroken."

Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) and Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata) posted these tributes.





Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

