'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist files for divorce from Blake Jenner

The 'Supergirl' actress cites 'irreconcilable differences' as reason for the divorce

Published 11:36 AM, December 28, 2016
Updated 11:39 AM, December 28, 2016

TOGETHER NO MORE. Actress Melissa Benoist files for divorce from husband, actor Blake Jenner. File photos shows the former couple attending the screening of ;Everybody Wants Some' during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2016 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW/AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist has filed for divorce from her husband Blake Jenner.

According to a report on TMZ, Melissa cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason of the divorce. She also requested to use her maiden name again.

Melissa and Blake got married last year and it was reported that they got engaged in 2013. They have no children together.

The two met on the set Glee, where Blake played Ryder Lynn and Melissa played Marley Rose. Blake later joined Melissa in Supergirl, where he played the role of Adam Foster. – Rappler.com