Mark Hamill pays tribute to 'space-twin' Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars,' pays tribute to his onscreen sister, Carrie Fisher

MANILA, Philippines – Following Carrie Fisher's death on Tuesday, December 27, there was an outpouring of tributes to her on social media from friends, family, and of course, her Star Wars cast mates.

One tribute in particular was from her onscreen twin, Mark Hamill, who played the Luke Skywalker to Carrie's Princess Leia Organa.

On Facebook, Mark expressed the pain of losing Carrie, whom he stayed friends with long after 1983's Episode VI – Return of the Jedi was released.

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking," he wrote.

Mark continued, remembering the Carrie he knew: "Carrie was one-of-a-kind, who belonged to us all – whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, and the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent and ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away.

"Determined and tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her and want her to succeed and be happy. She played such a crucial role in my professional and personal life, and both would have been far emptier without her."

Mark ended by thanking Carrie for all their years of friendship: "I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness and even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years. Thanks Carrie. I love you, [Mark Hamill]."

Aside from Mark, Star Wars creator George Lucas, Harrison Ford (Luke Skywalker), and many more have expressed their grief and offered condolences on social media.

Carrie died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on December 23. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Billie Lourd, through a family spokesperson. – Rappler.com