In post-Christmas greeting, JM de Guzman says he's recovering

A year after he was last seen on our screens, the actor takes to social media to assure his fans that he will 'be back soon'

MANILA, Philippines – After taking time off from the showbiz for personal reasons, JM de Guzman is back and looking well. On Monday, December 26, JM posted a short video greeting to his followers.

“Merry, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he said. "I’m fine, I’m doing good, I’m recovering, well and happy. Be back soon,” he said.

A video posted by Juan Miguel de Guzman (@1migueldeguzman) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:38am PST

JM also posted a photo of his family.

Merry Christmas! #deguzman A photo posted by Juan Miguel de Guzman (@1migueldeguzman) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:11am PST

A fews weeks ago, JM posted excerpts of his performance at a production of the play Sweeney Todd. His father, Ronniel de Guzman, told ABS-CBN that his son has been receiving a lot of support in and outside of showbiz.

"We are proud that JM got preoccupied with another artistic project where he displayed innate talent. A number of people in and out of showbiz have constantly been supporting JM and we are very grateful to them," said Ronniel.

According to director Marlon Rivera, JM was asked to be part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 entry Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2, but was unable to do the project. He was part of the original cast from 2011. (READ: MMFF 2016: 'Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2' tackles the making of a romcom)

JM took a break from acting at the end of 2015. At the time, his then-girlfriend Jessy Mendiola confirmed they broke up and JM admitted to dealing with depression and anxiety at the time. (READ: Jessy Mendiola on life post-breakup, on-screen partner JC de Vera)

He was last seen on TV in the series All of Me and on the big screen in the movie Imbisibol. – Rappler.com