MMFF 2016: 'Sunday Beauty Queen' wins Best Picture
MANILA, Philippines – Sunday Beauty Queen won Best Picture at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016 awards night on Thursday, December 29 at the Kia Theatre.
This is a major milestone for the festival – Sunday Beauty Queen is the first ever documentary to make it to the festival and thus is also the first documentary to win the coveted Best Picture Prize.
It follows overseas domestic workers in Hong Kong and the one day off they have a week – Sunday – during which they participate in preparations for a beauty pageant.
This is an important win for Sunday Beauty Queen, which had not been among the earlier entries announced as top grossers following Day 1 of the festival. Like the other entries, it faced the challenge of staying in theaters. (READ: MMFF 2016 films face looming challenge to remain in theaters)
This year, the MMFF films are set to run in theaters until January 3. More details to follow.
– Rappler.com
